UBS Group Upgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Outperform

UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Subaru alerts:

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.