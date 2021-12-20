Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.18.

AR stock opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

