AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,130.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. AB Science has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
AB Science Company Profile
