Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIPUY opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

