Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AIPUY opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
