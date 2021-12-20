Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $147.00 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

