Raymond James Analysts Give Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) a $9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QIPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.