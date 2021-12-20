Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

