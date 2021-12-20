Contrasting Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

This table compares Deep Yellow and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.19 $133.32 million $3.56 10.58

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Risk and Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deep Yellow and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.