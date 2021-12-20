Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
