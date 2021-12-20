Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

