Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

