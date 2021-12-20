Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $261,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

