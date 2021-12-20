Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CWEN.A opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

