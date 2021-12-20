Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

