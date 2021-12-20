National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.51 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

