Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. Femasys has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

