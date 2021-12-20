FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FedEx in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.