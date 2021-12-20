Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.18.

BLX opened at C$34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 136.50. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.94 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

