TD Securities Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

