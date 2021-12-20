Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

