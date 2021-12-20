Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.93 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

