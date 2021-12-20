Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is riding on the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive. Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains positive about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition which has bolstered its position in the high-performance semiconductor space. It also remains optimistic about the growth opportunities related to 5G. However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.<“

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.