Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:EBR opened at $5.85 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

