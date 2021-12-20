Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 33.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

