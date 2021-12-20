Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 33.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
