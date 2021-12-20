Reviewing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.58 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.52 $199.99 million $1.44 8.72

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91%

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

