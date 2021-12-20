$76.05 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce sales of $76.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.44 million to $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $302.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $302.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.25 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $324.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 864,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

