Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.10 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of OII opened at $10.94 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

