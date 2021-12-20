Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.73.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $614.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

