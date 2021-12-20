Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$96.80 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$101.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,489.43. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60. Insiders acquired a total of 60,240 shares of company stock worth $2,953,890 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

