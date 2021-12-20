Piper Sandler Weighs in on FB Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

