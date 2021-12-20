Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $195.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $191.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.18.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

