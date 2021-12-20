Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $430.28.

Shares of TEAM opened at $350.96 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

