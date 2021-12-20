SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

SEGXF stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

