Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.03) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.69. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($12.03).

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,467.82). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,344.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

