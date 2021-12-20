Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 49,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,683 shares of company stock valued at $995,516. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

