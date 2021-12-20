Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

