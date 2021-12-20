Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OPHLF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

