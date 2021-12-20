Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.74 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $258.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

