William Blair Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.70.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of LII opened at $312.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

