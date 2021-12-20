FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $312.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

