JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of IART opened at $65.81 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

