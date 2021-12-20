Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.