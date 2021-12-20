Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

