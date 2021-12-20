V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

