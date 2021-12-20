NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 740,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.