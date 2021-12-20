Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Grows By 36.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.91 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $579.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

