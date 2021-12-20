Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Grows By 36.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.
In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.91 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $579.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.