boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Set at GBX 480 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01).

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

