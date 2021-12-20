Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of 37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

