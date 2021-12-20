Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.47 ($26.37).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.05 ($18.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.33. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

