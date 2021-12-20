ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.52) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($85.90) to GBX 5,500 ($72.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.74).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,209 ($29.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,486.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,533.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.55) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,776.79). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.76), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($130,649.56). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.