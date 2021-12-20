Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 18.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $203,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $137.29 on Monday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

